It Be Ya Own Folks: Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Extortionist Was Actually A “Good Friend” Of Over 15 Years

Kevin Hart’s Extortionist Was Friend Of 15 Years

As Kevin Hart’s cheating extortion scandal continues to unfold, more shocking details surrounding the plot to fleece $10 Million out of the comedian are bubbling to the surface.

We already told you that the man who masterminded holding the tape over Kevin’s head for cash was charged with 2 felony counts of extortion — attempted extortion and extortion by a threatening letter.

But according to TMZ, the culprit’s identity is the real kicker. The man in question is apparently Jonathan Todd Jackson, an actor and close friend of Kevin’s for over 15 years.

Jackson, who frequently goes by J.T., was a member of Kevin’s inner circle and even attended his bachelor party prior to his wedding with Eniko. He’s appeared in HBO’s Ballers, Netflix Film “Naked,” and “S.W.A.T.” to name a few. He has even previously been given some decent looks by Hart, even appearing in his hit movie “Think Like a Man Too.”

Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2018

But apparently, that wasn’t enough for him, seeing as how he demanded 8 figures from Kev to avoid blasting his business to his wife and the world at large. SMH

