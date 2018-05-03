2 Black Men Arrested Without Reason At Philly Starbucks Settle With The City For $1 Each And THIS Initiative Put In Place

Men Arrested At Starbucks Reach Settlement

The two Black men who were arrested last month simply for being Black and sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks minding their own business have reached a settlement with the city today…but not for the multiple figures you’d expect.

Instead, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson settled with the city for just $1 each. It’s more of a symbolic settlement, as they each chose to divert the funds that would have come their way to assist future young entrepreneurs like themselves.

In addition to the $2 going to their pockets, they got the city of Philly to agree to a $200,000 commitment for a youth entrepreneurship program that will be open to Philadelphia public high school students.

As Donte Robinson told the Associated Press (via NYDN):

“We thought long and hard about it and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see. It’s not a right-now thing that’s good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time.”

Good for these two using their unfortunate situation to bring attention to look out for their community!

Oh, but in case you thought these young men didn’t get their own monetary just due…TMZ reports that they each also reached a settlement with Starbucks Coffee Company. The amount is undisclosed, but we’re SURE there’s commas and multiple 0’s involved…

Getty