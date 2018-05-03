If You’re Interested: Here’s Kanye West’s Full ‘Off His Meds’ Free Thought Choice-Slavery Rant At TMZ, Gets Gathered By Van Lathan [Video]

Kanye West tried to do the whole “but what about Black on Black crime?” song and dance at TMZ, ON TOP of saying slaves were cool just kicking it and being told what to do…but correspondent Van Lathan wasn’t having it — even though he took Kanye’s tired lil hug.

Kanye seriously thought the one of the only other Black men in the room was going to swing on him just because he had a differing viewpoint? He’s gone full Calabasas forreal…

TMZ/YouTube