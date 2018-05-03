Y’all Are Messy: Here’s Why The Internet Is CONVINCED Travis Scott Is Not Kylie Jenner’s ACTUAL Baby Daddy

- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Has Crazy Baby Conspiracies

The internet is a messy place where conspiracies run amok. The latest conspiracy is wondering who the hell is Kylie Jenner’s actual baby daddy. The reality star went on a vacation with Travis Scott, her baby daddy, and posted pics of her adorable baby, Stormi. Harmless, right?

my pretty girl is 3 months old today ✨

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Twitter, though, had messy thoughts. They are absolutely SURE that Travis Scott is not the daddy. Why? Well, they look at Stormi and then look at someone else close to Kylie and have their suspicions. SMH. Want to know who it is they think the dad is? Take a look and see the wildest reactions to the conspiracies.

