Yams: Terrifically Turgid Ashley Graham Celebrates Cellulite In Unretouched ‘Swimsuits For All’ Campaign

Got damn Ashley Graham…

Ashley Graham’s Unretouched Swimsuits For All Campaign

Ashley Graham has never been one to shy away from sharing imperfections, and she’s continuing to do so with Swimsuits For All. The plus-sized thick-thighed model has a new campaign with the beachwear brand and this time, they’re using unretouched photos for promo.

In the unedited shots taken by paparazzi, you can see Ashley’s “lumps and bumps” that she makes no qualms about.

“I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite… and you shouldn’t be either,” said Graham.

Looking good Ashley!

