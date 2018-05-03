Ant-Booty Blessings: K. Michelle Says She No Longer Looks Like A THICCCsect After Surgically Slicing Off Her Cakes

For the Rebels…

K. Michelle Gives Update On Butt Reduction Surgery

K. Michelle is on the mend.

After the songstress told fans that she scarily had to have blood transfusions due to complications from removing her butt injections and might have to perform in a wheelchair, she’s giving her “Rebels” another update.

K, who had her cakes surgically sliced off back in January, says she can finally shower without the help of a nurse.

Not only that, she expressed remorse over her initial fake surgery but happily reported that she no longer looks like a “sexy ant.”

“I looked in the mirror today and didn’t look like a sexy ant! Lol! I’m so tiny and cute. And this butt of mine is all mine and I’m still bootylicious naturally,” said K.

Good for you K!

K also recently got some support from her best friend Safaree who stopped by to visit her in the hospital. According to the Patois Pipe layer who’s adamant that he and K never had sex, she should be commended for sharing her recovery.

“You should be a voice for all the women out there who are scared to go through what your going thru,” said Safaree. “I love and thank you for being my friend!! Heal that RUMP 🍑🍑”

Sweet platonic friendship, ain’t it grand???

