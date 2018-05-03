Ant-Booty Blessings: K. Michelle Says She No Longer Looks Like A THICCCsect After Surgically Slicing Off Her Cakes
K. Michelle Gives Update On Butt Reduction Surgery
K. Michelle is on the mend.
After the songstress told fans that she scarily had to have blood transfusions due to complications from removing her butt injections and might have to perform in a wheelchair, she’s giving her “Rebels” another update.
K, who had her cakes surgically sliced off back in January, says she can finally shower without the help of a nurse.
Not only that, she expressed remorse over her initial fake surgery but happily reported that she no longer looks like a “sexy ant.”
“I looked in the mirror today and didn’t look like a sexy ant! Lol! I’m so tiny and cute. And this butt of mine is all mine and I’m still bootylicious naturally,” said K.
Good for you K!
When I did my procedure I went to a person some of the hugest celebrities out today have used, nothing cheap about it. I followed the trend and that was 1 of the worse decisions of my life. I could’ve kept quiet about this, but i’m not fake. If I show you the good I’ll show you the bad! I looked in the mirror today and didn’t look like a sexy ant! Lol! I’m so tiny and cute. And this butt of mine is all mine and i’m still bootylicious naturally. I still have full reconstructive surgery in a couple months for the scars and shaping and everything BUT my doctor is the most amazing and he’s been there every step of the way! If you are going through this don’t sit around and get worse. It’s a very difficult surgery but imagine a healthy life. I HAVE A LONG way to go aesthetically before i’m flexing for the gram, but i’m almost there!FOR THOSE ASKING who my doc is HE ISNT A SOCIAL MEDIA DOCTOR ITS AN ACTUAL REAL DOCTOR KNOWN AS ONE OF THE BEST IN BEVERLY AND HES CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENTS. His name is @drsayah
K also recently got some support from her best friend Safaree who stopped by to visit her in the hospital. According to the Patois Pipe layer who’s adamant that he and K never had sex, she should be commended for sharing her recovery.
“You should be a voice for all the women out there who are scared to go through what your going thru,” said Safaree. “I love and thank you for being my friend!! Heal that RUMP 🍑🍑”
Saw 1 of my best friends @kmichellemusic the other day and she's doing great.. ppl think we had sex but we never did anything and that's prolly why we're still such good friends.😂😂cuz she never got hypnotized by the D. but I'm glad your doin well! You should be a voice for all the women out there who are scared to go through what your going thru.. I love and thank you for being my friend!! Heal that RUMP 🍑🍑
Sweet platonic friendship, ain’t it grand???
More post-surgery K. Michelle on the flip.
K recently told fans that she had a third surgery for necrosis and implored them to “do better than her.”
Necrosis is when the cells inside tissue die due to injury, disease or loss of blood.
In addition to speaking on her recovery, K spoke on Kanye and urged fans to take it easy on him.
“I don’t support everything about Kanye, his statements were insensitive, harsh, a bit unedited for some, but to throw away the whole black man is something I can’t support. If you feel he is mentally unstable right now, what happened to helping and praying for this man?” said K.
Does she have a point?