BlackGirlMagic North Carolina Teen Accepted To Over 100 Colleges, Earns $4.5 Million In Scholarships

Much love for Jasmine Harrison. She got into 113 colleges and was awarded more than FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships. @wfmy #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/FE3VBhyCMn pic.twitter.com/IDiNgmkhH4 — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) May 1, 2018

Jasmine Harrison Accepted To 113 Colleges, Earns $4.5 Million In Scholarships

There’s another inspiring story breaking about a brilliant teen getting flooded with scholarship money.

Jasmine Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina is making national headlines for being accepted to 113 colleges. Not only that, the high schooler who’s expected to graduate with a 4.0 earned $4.5 million in scholarship money.

North Carolina’s WFMY reports that Harrison got full rides to three schools, all HBCUs: Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, FL, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, and Bennett College in Greensboro, NC.

She applied to those schools via the Common Black College Application for $135. She also took advantage of the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) College Application Week which allowed her to apply to a number of North Carolina schools for free and then used the Common Application apply to 20 more at once.

Harrison told WFMY that she’s chosen to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The all-female HBCU is commonly known as the sister school to Morehouse College.

We are excited for Jasmine Harrison and all of our new Belles entering fall 2018 to join our #SISTERHOOD! Congratulations and see you soon! #BennettCollege #BennettBelles #BellesDoItWell https://t.co/AZSwUt9YGX — Bennett College (@BennettCollege) May 1, 2018

Congrats Jasmine!