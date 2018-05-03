Mean Tingz: Cardi B Vents After Barbz Wish Death Upon Her Unborn Seed— Should Nicki Step In??

Barbz Cross The Line, Wishing Death On Cardi B’s Seed

Disgruntled Nicki Minaj stans are leaving despicable comments about Cardi B and her innocent baby and she’s had enough. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper took to both twitter and instagram to put folks on blast who are wishing THE WORST on her.

Cardi posted and deleted the disturbing threat to show her followers the kinds of things the account was tagging her in.

A NICKI MINAJ STAN WISHES HARM ON CARDI B’s BABY pic.twitter.com/lWhOdEDfso — SEAN_#BΔΚ_JACKSON (@_KINGSEANCOURT_) April 25, 2018

There are more nasty things, but WE don’t even want to share. You can search Cardi B and Baby on twitter and see lots of Barbz talking about them. Here is what Cardi had to say while tweeting about disgusting folks like this:

Is like Cardi B VS the World — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 2, 2018

She also let off a series a tweets about how strangers wish her and her family the worst because she’s a celebrity and she’s disgusted, but deleted them.

Hit the flip for more.