Nice For What? RihRih Tells VOGUE She No Longer Has A Friendship With Drizzy

Rihanna Covers VOGUE’s June Issue

Ya girl RihRih is poppin’ on the cover of VOGUE Magazine’s June issue where she discusses her full plate of projects, including the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film, her new SAVAGE lingerie line and her hugely successful FENTY makeup. She also reveals her next album will be a reggae project and she even talks about her new boo, Hassan Jameel (although not by name)!

Peep some excerpts via VOGUE

On Being In A Relationship And Having A Healthy Work-Life Balance:

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she says, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she says. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

