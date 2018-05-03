Nice For What? RihRih Tells VOGUE She No Longer Has A Friendship With Drizzy
Rihanna Covers VOGUE’s June Issue
Ya girl RihRih is poppin’ on the cover of VOGUE Magazine’s June issue where she discusses her full plate of projects, including the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film, her new SAVAGE lingerie line and her hugely successful FENTY makeup. She also reveals her next album will be a reggae project and she even talks about her new boo, Hassan Jameel (although not by name)!
Peep some excerpts via VOGUE
On Being In A Relationship And Having A Healthy Work-Life Balance:
“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she says, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”
“Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she says. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”
Hit the flip for more
On Her Positive Body Image
“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she says, shrugging her shoulders. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”
On Being A Role Model:
“That title was put on me when I was just finding my way, making mistakes in front of the world. I didn’t think it was fair,” she says. “Now I understand the concept, but at that time I was the same age as the girls who were looking up to me. And that’s a really hard place to be in as a teenager.”
Hit the flip for her take on Drake and losing her cousin to gun violence
On Drake And Receiving The VMA Vanguard Award
Rihanna winces slightly at the mention of the rapper’s name before her eyes glaze over with cool indifference. “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”
On Losing Her Cousin
“I really hugged my cousin the night before he died; I didn’t know why. Now each time I hug somebody lately, I hug them like it’s the last time. That may be my biggest life lesson, not to wait on anything, not even tomorrow,” she says, pausing to gather her thoughts. “Tomorrow is too late in my opinion.”
On Aging:
“OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? Wha
On Future Motherhood
“I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself,” she says. “They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”
RihRih is thinking about babies!!! Do you think she’ll take the plunge soon?