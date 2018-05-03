Michael Bae Jordan & Issa Bae’s Screen-Lickable Photoshoot Is Melting The Internet

Issa Rae and Michael B. Jordan 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wZhnW9OAHB — Blacpire Magazine (@Blacpire) April 29, 2018

Michael Bae Jordan & Issa Bae’s Photoshoot Shatters Twitter

Our favorite Godiva Goddess (not named Kelly Rowland) Issa Bae continued her winning streak with a screen-lickable photoshoot alongside A-list poon-sizzler Michael B. Jordan for the Variety Actors on Actors Portrait Session that understandably sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.

Lupita B. Jordan has been moved to the side. It’s Issa B. Jordan now. pic.twitter.com/gsfOshiKOg — dya | can thanos choke? thx. (@thispIacehoteI) April 29, 2018

