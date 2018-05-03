Michael Bae Jordan & Issa Bae’s Screen-Lickable Photoshoot Is Melting The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Michael Bae Jordan & Issa Bae’s Photoshoot Shatters Twitter

Our favorite Godiva Goddess (not named Kelly Rowland) Issa Bae continued her winning streak with a screen-lickable photoshoot alongside A-list poon-sizzler Michael B. Jordan for the Variety Actors on Actors Portrait Session that understandably sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Michael Bae & Issa’s photoshoot on the flip.

    Feature photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety

