G.O.O.D., Go Away: Kanye West Leaves Civilization, Heads To Wyoming For Weeks To Finish Album

Kanye West To Retreat To Wyoming To Finish Album

Does this mean we don’t have to be subjected to his 280-characater-or-less headassery?

According to TMZ, the erratic rapper is headed to back to the mountains of Wyoming to finish whatever the hell type of album he claims he’s releasing on May 25 plus 4 others.

It is reported that ‘Ye will be at a secluded home where he has been living for several months while crafting his music. Sounds like the type of place where one would lose themselves to the type of red-state-rhetoric that Kanye has been firing off lately.

Mr. West’s camp insists that this sudden departure isn’t related to the fallout from the TMZ interview debacle where he claimed “slavery was a choice”.

Do you still have any interest in his new music?