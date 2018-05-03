Will You Be Watching? Roc Nation Launches Its Own Television Division

Roc Nation Coming To Television

Roc Nation will launch a television production division according to Variety reports. That means lots original content, both scripted and non-scripted from the brand. The division is to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon and veteran producer. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content.

This announcement doesn’t seem Roc Nation is looking to launch a network, just making original content to disperse to other platforms.

Amazon has already ordered a Meek Mill documentary produced by Roc Nation that will document his experience within the criminal justice system according to reports. Roc Nation’s recent TV and film projects include Spike TV’s “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which has earned a Peabody award this year, and the upcoming “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Both were executive produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Dope! Will you be tuning in when it launches?