Apple Orders 10 Episodes Of True-Crime Series ‘Are You Sleeping’ Starring Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer’s Series Are You Sleeping Gets Picked Up By Apple

Apple has just picked up a new series, and it’s the Octavia Spencer starring Are You Sleeping, which comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content.

The series is a drama, and will examine the nation’s long-standing obsession with true-crime stories along with the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to looking deeper into the unsolved and disputed cases from the beginning of time. The Good Wife’s Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the show and will serve as showrunner for the 10 episodes ordered by Apple.

Are You Sleeping is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber, which questions the consequences of crime-solving when it plays out in a public forum.

There’s no word yet from Apple on a premiere date, but according to Variety, Spencer, Spellman, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo will all serve as executive producers of the series.

Securing Are You Sleeping marks the latest series order for Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which just landed a project at Hulu (“Little Fires Everywhere,” produced with Kerry Washington) and another at Apple (the untitled morning TV show drama to star Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston).