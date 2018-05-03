Hustle & Soul Preview: Thandi Is BIG MAD At Chef Lawrence & Ana’s Engagement!!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Hustle & Soul Airs Thursday Nights On We TV
Chef Lawrence’s employee and on and off girlfriend Thandi is shocked and stunned to learn that her lover is engaged to his baby mama, Ana.
In the latest episode of “Hustle & Soul,” Thandi is clearly jealous and upset that Chef Lawrence chose Ana over her, and she lets everyone feel her wrath.
Peep the episode description:
Lawrence’s confession backfires when Ana freaks out. A shocking staff firing shakes up the team and divides loyalties. Candice drops a bombshell about a three-some with Lawrence and Ana.