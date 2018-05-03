Alexis Ohanian Talks Buying Billboards For Serena Williams And Making Other Husbands Look Bad On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Alexis Ohanian Stops By Desus & Mero For A Long, Laid-Back Interview

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder and husband to Serena Williams, stopped by Desus & Mero on Wednesday for a dope, laid-back discussion with Bronx’s finest.

The duo talks to Ohanian about Serena’s pet names for him, his Armenian background, his day-to-day involvement with Reddit, moving into venture capital full-time, and the challenges that come with raising a black daughter as a white man. Alexis also reveals that his friends all said he makes them look bad when he does grand gestures for his wife, but he doesn’t feel bad about it.

 

