It Be Ya Own People: Did Navel Orange Nut-Nuzzlin’ Nincompoop Rudy Giuliani Just Drop Dime On Donald?

Image via DON EMMERT/AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Paid Cohen Back $130,000 Hush Money

Everyone in Donald Trump‘s daily circumference is generally a moron. Enter Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of the Trump legal team who is more likely to damage the client than help him.

For months, both Trump and lawyer Michael Cohen insisted that the now-President had no knowledge of a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about their affair.

And the Rudy Giuliani goes on cable news and says this…

So, which is it? Is it Oochie Wally Wally or is it One Mic?