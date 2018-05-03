Braxton Family Values Exclusive: Birdman Asks Towanda To Pick His And Toni’s Wedding Date… So He Can Tattoo It Where?! [VIDEO]

Birdman Gets On Towanda About Wedding Planning

It’s Thursday! And we have an exclusive look at tonight’s episode of “Braxton Family Values” which is shaping up to being pretty lit!

Toni finally shares she’s engaged with the sisters, but it quickly escalates into sibling rivalry over who’s planning the wedding. Traci starts to plan her son’s baby shower, but fears the worst when her father asks for an invitation for his wife!

BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES – “PLUS ONE, PLUS DRAMA” – Airs Thursday, May 3rd at 9:00pm|8:00 C on WeTV!