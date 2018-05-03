Jhene Aiko Is Once Again Denying Speculation That Her And Big Sean’s Petite Paradise Might Be Put On Pause

Why Are Fans Speculating Trouble Between Big Sean And Jhene Aiko?

Even though Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been seemingly over-the-moon about one another since they started dating a little over a year ago, rumors continue to fly that the couple is calling it quits. It was only about a month ago that serious allegations of Sean cheating on the Slauson native with Nicole Scherzinger came to light, but the couple shut those down with the quickness. Now, more petty rumors are swirling of a break up–but why are fans speculating this time?

Jhene Aiko posted some photos and captions to her Instagram story that have everyone wondering if she’s referring to her relationship. The first photo the singer posted on Wednesday is of Aiko laying on her side, getting tattooed with the caption “‘realizing ALL things are temporary, i rejoice in this moment’ – aiko.”

🌟SuperPowers🌟 #thewitchdoctor A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on May 2, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

Since Jhene’s got her boo’s face tattooed all up on her, people are quick to think that this “temporary” situation she’s referring to is Big Sean. In the photo, however, it’s obvious that the tat being touched up by The Witchdoctor is either the lotus flower she has on her side or one of her numerous back tattoos, not Big Sean’s head that resides on the back of her arm.

Of course, Aiko could have had her Sean tattoo somehow covered up in addition to some work on her side, but the songstress has dozens of tattoos beside her man that could be the temporary she’s talking about.

There are a couple of other things that have fans thinking it’s a breakup between Sean and Jhene, though, so let’s move onto those…

