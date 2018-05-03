Law Suits: Ex-NYU Dining Hall Supervisor Calls FOUL For Scapegoating Feather-Ruffling Black History Month Menu

Former NYU Dining Hall Supervisor Sues After School Axed Him Over Stereotypical Black History Menu

The dining hall supervisor who took the slack and got fired after their Black History Month Menu ruffled feathers is call FOUL.

According to The NY Post, Tim Hoben, 53, is suing his former employer, Aramark, and NYU for $5,000,000, saying he was axed in February so the food-service giant could save its ­lucrative contract with the Manhattan university. Aramark’s regional vice president, Victoria Pasquale, claimed Hoben, who worked for the company, “acted independently.” Yet just weeks earlier, Aramark reps had apologized after serving fried chicken and Kool-Aid at a similar event at Loyola University Chicago.

The menu items included stuff like watermelon flavored water, collard greens and kool-aid.