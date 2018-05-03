Native Tongues: Ex-Washington Slur-skins Baller Blasts Team Upon Being Cut “#AndYourLogoIsRacist”

Image via Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Player Rips Washington Team For Racist Team Logo

A former NFL player who wore a burgundy and gold jersey representing the pro team in Washington, D.C. has taken his ex-employer to task.

According to ESPN, A.J. Francis was cut by the team on Monday and signed by the New York Giants a few days after. He took to Instagram to share his bitter baller pettiness, but also to speak a lil’ truth to power…

We can respect A.J. bringing attention to the fact that, yes, the Washington team logo and mascot is racist as HELL. HOWEVER, it must be said that A.J. was signed to the team in October 2016 and was cut in December 2016. In January 2017 he was resigned by the Slur-skins and again cut in September 2017. Francis was AGAIN signed to the practice squad in October 18 and cut again on the 25th. One more time, A.J. resigned in November 2017 and ultimately cut on April 30 2018.

We say all that to say…A.J. sure seemed comfortable cashing those racist-a$$ checks before, os what changed?