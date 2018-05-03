You Used To Call Me: Twitter Can’t Stop Clowning Drake For How Rihanna Keeps Kicking Him To The Curb
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Is Clowning Drake
Drake is having a long week. First he got in a fake, wannabe back and forth with Kendrick Perkins while watching his team get whooped by LeBron. Now a Rihanna interview has hit the net where she talks about his weird a$$ VMA love announcement and basically dropping him. It’s just the latest in the long list of times Rihanna has curved Drake for being super weird in their situation ships. Peep the excerpt:
Welp. He’s persistent, we guess. Twitter had nothing but jokes and criticism for Drake and it’s incredible to watch.
Take a look…