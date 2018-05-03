LifeOfTheParty: Cast Of Melissa McCarthy’s New Movie Say Comedienne Turned Her Trailer Into A Nightclub

BOSSIP Exclusive…

Cast Of “Life Of The Party” Talks New Film”

Melissa McCarthy was truly the “life of the party” this week during the world premiere screening of her film in Auburn, Alabama.

“Life Of The Party” stars the funny woman as middle-aged mom Deanna whose midlife crisis turns into college matriculation coincidentally at exactly the same time and EXACT SAME COLLEGE as her daughter Maddie. (Molly Gordon)

The slapstick comedy directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone also stars Maya Rudolph as Melissa’s braggadocious (constant husband humping) BFF, “Modern Family’s” Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh and actor Stephen Root who told BOSSIP that the undeniable “life of the party” on set was Melissa McCarthy herself.

“Believe it or not it was Melissa,” said Root who plays Melissa’s overprotective, slightly senile dad in the film. “Friday night when we didn’t have to work Saturday, we’d go to her trailer and party over there, that would be Melissa [who had the club in her trailer].

He also told us that he if had the opportunity to return back to college like Deanna, he’d be hesitant to take it because acting is his passion.

“I love what I do, I’ve been doing it since ’76 but if I went back I think I’d probably pursue a double [major] in photography.”

As for Gillian Jacobs (“Don’t Think Twice,” “Love,” “Community”) who plays a very special sorority girl named Helen in the film, she’d go back to college like Deanna and study ANYTHING but acting.

“I’d go to a place where I could actually study something academic, I went to a Performing Arts College so I really missed being in a lecture class and learning about something different than acting, I’d love to study something other than acting.”

Other stars on the carpet included Jimmy O. Yang who plays Maddie’s boyfriend in the film and told BOSSIP that he “couldn’t imagine going to college with his girlfriend’s mother” and panty melter Luke Benward who told us that he plays a very special frat-boy named Jack who has a unique relationship with Deanna.

You’ll have to go see the film to see exactly what we mean…

Will YOU be going to see “Life Of The Party” when it hits theaters May 11???



More on the flip.