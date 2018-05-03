Exclusive: Feds Push For Jail Time After Stevie J Violates $1.3 Mill Child Support Plea Deal Again

Reality Star Admits He Missed Drug Tests & Failed To Provide Financial Info To Feds

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J was in hot water with a federal judge again after he admitted to criminality in his million dollar child support case.

Stevie J was back in front of Judge Paul Crotty Thursday, where he pled guilty to not turning over details of his income, missing drug tests and traveling out of state without his probation officer’s permission.

The Feds pushed for jail time, arguing that the former Bad Boy hitman has flouted the law time and time again on this case and needed to be punished.

“We are seeking an incarceratory sentence,” federal prosecutor Kathleen Reilly told the judge. “This is a case where there is a pattern of noncompliance…I think he’s been afforded repeated opportunities, but has failed to take this seriously.”

But his attorney Xavier Donaldson claimed that Stevie had been turning over his finance information every month to his probation officer and travelled to film his reality show. He acknowledged that Stevie missed the drug tests, but said he’d passed his most recent test on April 28 with flying colors.

It also emerged at the hearing that Stevie paid just a quarter – or $25,000 – of the $100,000 he promised to pay at his last court date April 10. Donaldson, Stevie’s lawyer, said his client hadn’t received any more money since his last court appearance, but was working with Stevie’s production company to get more money advanced. Stevie’s other sources of income, like royalties, were going directly to the mothers of his other children, Donaldson said.

Donaldson argued that it made no sense to lock Stevie up for what he said amounted to minor criminal behavior.

“I don’t think a lack of cooperation for some documents should take someone’s liberty away,” Donaldson said. “Locking up young folk when they are working is always a bad idea.”

But Judge Crotty said enough was enough, and said it was “troublesome” that Stevie was still not up to date on his child support. He ordered Stevie to hand over his income information to his probation officer immediately and to return to court in two weeks for possible sentencing.