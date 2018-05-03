Outta Pocket: G Eazy Popped For In Sweden For Fade With Security And Possession Of Booger Sugar

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Playboy

G Eazy Arrested

G Eazy has been arrested in Sweden under some very troublesome circumstances.

According to TMZ, the Oakland rapper was seen being loaded into a police car after trading fists with security guards inside of a Stockholm night spot. Its said that he was acting a fool and when the bouncers tried to calm him down Mr. Gentrified No Limit knucked…because he’s buck.

When cops arrived they found a lil’ baggie of the pure fallen snow that Pusha T likes to rap about.

Apparently Gerald’s girlfriend Halsey was there along with Sean Kingston.

What a thug.