Breaking: Juelz Santana INDICTED On Federal Weapons Charges After Airport Gun Bust

“Dip Set” Rapper Facing 20 Years In Prison For Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport

Things are going from bad to worse in Juelz Santana’s airport gun bust case.

A Grand Jury indicted the “Clockwork” rapper April 30 on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a weapon onto an aircraft after TSA officers found a loaded .38 caliber pistol and eight pills of oxycodone in his checked luggage as he waited to board a flight back in March to California from Newark Airport. The Port Authority Police said Juelz immediately fled the scene in a taxi, but turned himself into police a few days later.

The feds said that Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – tried to get on the plane with the “concealed, dangerous weapon,” that he would have had access to during the flight, according to his indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

If he’s convicted, the Dip Set rapper faces 20 years in federal lockup.

The 36-year-old was been freed on house arrest pending his trial, and is due back in federal court for his arraignment May 10 in Newark, New Jersey.

His lawyer has already filed legal docs expressing interest in negotiating a plea agreement.

We’ve reached out to his lawyer, Brian Neary, for comment.

Hit the flip to see a copy of Juelz’s indictment: