Fix It, Gabby: Gabrielle Union Adjusts Hubby D-Wade’s Chest Hair Flossing ‘Fit At Premiere Of ‘Breaking In’

- By Bossip Staff
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 1: Celebrities arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Breaking In' held at ArcLight Hollywood on May 1, 2018 in Hollywood, CA. Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

AdMedia / Splash News

Dwyane Wade Dresses Up For Gabrielle Union’s Movie Premiere

Photographers caught a cute carpet moment between Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Wednesday when the couple attended her L.A. premiere of ‘Breaking In’.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 1: Celebrities arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Breaking In' held at ArcLight Hollywood on May 1, 2018 in Hollywood, CA. Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

@ParisaMichelle / Splash News

They both got pretty fancy for the whole affair. Are you feelin’ their getups?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 1: Celebrities arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Breaking In' held at ArcLight Hollywood on May 1, 2018 in Hollywood, CA. Gabrielle Union

AdMedia / Splash News

Gabby had a hat on for some of the photos but didn’t seem to have kept it on all night. Do you likey?

Check out more shots from the premiere below:

Comments

