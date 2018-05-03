SMH: Vogue Italia Gets Dragged Across The Atlantic Ocean After Gigi Hadid Appears 17 Shades Darker On Cover

Becky With The Bronzer: Gigi Hadid Blames Heavy Handed Vogue Italia MUA & Photographer For Blackface Cover

A Vogue Italia cover is getting dragged across the Atlantic ocean for allowing Gigi Hadid to appear 17 shades darker on it. After social media backlash, Hadid did issue an apology, although the final product appeared to have been out of her control.

The shoot’s photographer Steven Klein has been under fire before, for publishing photos of models in actual blackface. Like here:

The same photographer doing blackface with Gigi Hadid for @VogueIta and blackface with Lara Stone for @VogueFrance. Also did the ableist shoot with Kylie Jenner in a wheelchair. Can nothing stop racist baby boomer men from being cancelled? Srsly the worst generation #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/1HoUmvzgfy — Claire Woods (@ClaireWoods22) May 3, 2018

And here:

– Also Gigi is just the model and she doesn't decide on many things when shooting but the photograhper does.

Steven Klein was the photographer of Gigi's Vogue Italia photoshoot and look at the other photos he takes it's not something you see often. pic.twitter.com/JZCz9z1CfI — Era🌹 (@specificjelena) May 3, 2018

In her lengthy apology, Gigi explained that she did wear bronzer during the shoot, however the extreme darkening of her face was done in photoshop, something she would have never consented to.

Once again Gigi is giving us answers we didn’t ask for. Sad that some people talk without knowing anything

We love you @GiGiHadid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KsHkN68SY9 — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) May 3, 2018

Commendable that Hadid did take the initiative to apologize. However, this isn’t the first time that Vogue and Gigi have been accused of the latter. What’s up with that?

gigi hadid doing blackface for Vogue Italia 2015/2018 pic.twitter.com/qSi1CTjDK3 — 🥂 (@blancapadillla) May 2, 2018

