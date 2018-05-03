SMH: Vogue Italia Gets Dragged Across The Atlantic Ocean After Gigi Hadid Appears 17 Shades Darker On Cover
Becky With The Bronzer: Gigi Hadid Blames Heavy Handed Vogue Italia MUA & Photographer For Blackface Cover
A Vogue Italia cover is getting dragged across the Atlantic ocean for allowing Gigi Hadid to appear 17 shades darker on it. After social media backlash, Hadid did issue an apology, although the final product appeared to have been out of her control.
The shoot’s photographer Steven Klein has been under fire before, for publishing photos of models in actual blackface. Like here:
And here:
In her lengthy apology, Gigi explained that she did wear bronzer during the shoot, however the extreme darkening of her face was done in photoshop, something she would have never consented to.
Commendable that Hadid did take the initiative to apologize. However, this isn’t the first time that Vogue and Gigi have been accused of the latter. What’s up with that?
What do you make of all of this? Hit the flip to see what folks are saying.
Continue Slideshow