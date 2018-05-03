Hi Body Shamers: Brandy Addresses Packing On Pounds After Depriving Herself Of Delicious Food For 7 Whole Years [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Poor thang! Brandy talks depriving herself of all the greens, bean potatoes, ham, hogs etc. for 7 while years. She was hungry.
Its here!!! 🙌🏽♥️🙌🏽 See @4everbrandy dish it all from her weight gain, #CardiB, and new music with @silentbx! LINK IN BIO!!! Even peep some exclusive performance footage! #Brandy101 #BrandyNorwood #Brandy #Silent #TrueExclusives #BrandyAndSilent #BrandyInterview #StayOutOfMyFavesUterus #UterusWatchersOnDeck #foodcation #SlayanaUniversity – – [FOLLOW @trueexclusives ]
Brandy explains stanning for Cardi B after the flip.