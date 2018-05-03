Happily Home-Wrecked After: Wife Of Married Man Paula Patton Pounced On Files For Divorce

No Shame In Her Game: Paula Patton’s Married Boyfriend Is Headed For Divorce Court

Paula Patton can cavort freely with her new boo Zachary Quittman now, because news just broke this week that he is headed to divorce court.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Mia Quittman just filed for divorce from Zachary Quittman.

Zach, who is a real estate agent, claimed that he was already separated with Mia before hooking up with Paula, but his estranged wife told Life & Style that the couple was not separated, and he still had his stuff at the marital home. According to the filing, Mia and Zach were married for over 10 years and split up on March 10, 2018. She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and wants physical and legal custody of their two children, with Zach getting visitation. She also wants spousal support.

What do you think about Paula’s current state of affairs? Is this match already doomed from the start?