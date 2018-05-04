First Rihanna, Now This: LeBron Snapping HIs Infinity Stone Fingers At The Raptors Had Twitter Brutally Flaming Drake All Night
- By Bossip Staff
LeBron Steals Drake’s Soul
Drake had a rough 24 hours. First Rihanna said she didn’t eff with him anymore because he’s a super relationship weirdo. Then a few hours later LeBron ripped the heart out of his beloved Toronto Raptors. It was so bad that people started calling the city “LeBronto.” Drake could only sit there and watch.
And get clowned. Poor Drizzy. Well, at least we got a bunch of fire memes and jokes out of it. Peep the rest from Drake’s no good very bad day.