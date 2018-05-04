Kevin Hart Narrowly Avoids Disaster When Tire Blows On Private Jet During Landing

Kevin Hart’s Private Jet Tire Blows During Landing

Things have been all kinds of strange for Kevin Hart the last few days.

He was finally able to press official charges on the man that set him up for extortion late last year…but it turned out to be a close friend of his.

Next, he was pushed to toss his $0.02 in on the Kanye MAGA Meltdown that’s going on right now.

Now, the comedian is giving thanks after narrowly avoiding catastrophe as one of the tires on his private jet blew out just as he and his group of friends were making a landing.

God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing 😂😂😂

Those situations can end up being much tricker than one might imagine, so good for Kevin and crew that no one was injured.

GC Images/JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images/Instagram