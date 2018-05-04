Are You Feeling This? Travis Scott Drops New Track Feat. Kanye West And Lil Uzi Vert, “Watch” [Listen]

WATCH DROPS TONIGHT EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/QhwoLe9uXQ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 3, 2018

Travis Scott ft. Kanye West And Lil Uzi Vert – “Watch”

Kylie’s Baby Daddy is back with another collab with brother-in-law Kanye, this time with a bit of help from Lil Uzi Vert.

We’re just now getting this track Kanye promised us in the middle of his rant phase on Twitter last week — you know, before all that slavery stuff.

Trav we gotta drop the track with me you and Uzi this week bro. Let's gooooooooooooooooooooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Travis is the lead on this one, with a feature from Uzi, while ‘Ye is (of course) rapping about Opioid usage and “The Sunken Place” he lives in or got out of or whatever he’s on these days. Take a listen:

Are you feeling what you’re hearing??

