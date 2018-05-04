Rihanna’s Visually Delicious Fenty Beauty Tutorial Has Twitter In A TIZZY

Me, yesterday after seeing the makeup tutorial from Rihanna 😁😍 @rihanna pic.twitter.com/6DVgKpz2J1 — RihannaDiaryOfficial (@RihannaDiary_) May 4, 2018

Queen Rih’s Fenty Beauty Tutorial Shatters Twitter

We’re here for EVERYTHING Rih does–ALL OF IT–so you already know we melted at the sight of her screen-lickable Fenty Beauty tutorial (courtesy of Vogue) that gave us a delicious peek into her makeup routine in yet another win for the undefeated social media Goddess.

Rih realizing her own lipgloss is poppin pic.twitter.com/TzMeACmq6U — Horny Gifs (@HornyGlF) May 4, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Rih’s dazzling Fenty Beauty tutorial on the flip.