Bando Becky: Xtina Is BACK To Black & Frolicking Around The Trap With 2 Chainz–Yall Here For It?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Xtina’s Random Comeback Sparks Twitter Chaos
After a 6-year hiatus that seemed like forever, up-and-down Pop star Christina Aguilera returned to civilization with a shiny new Kanye-produced jam (“Accelerate”) featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign that signaled her triumphant return to Black while fueling endless chitter-chatter across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Xtina’s return to Black on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage