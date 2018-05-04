Bando Becky: Xtina Is BACK To Black & Frolicking Around The Trap With 2 Chainz–Yall Here For It?

Wait, I kinda like this accelerate song. Y’all know Xtina the OG white woman of color. pic.twitter.com/V32wBUMBEP — bri (@bigshitxtalker) May 3, 2018

Xtina’s Random Comeback Sparks Twitter Chaos

After a 6-year hiatus that seemed like forever, up-and-down Pop star Christina Aguilera returned to civilization with a shiny new Kanye-produced jam (“Accelerate”) featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign that signaled her triumphant return to Black while fueling endless chitter-chatter across Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Xtina’s return to Black on the flip.