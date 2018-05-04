Spotted: Gabrielle Union, Diddy & Colin Kaepernick Celebrate Their Moms For VH1’s 3rd Annual ‘Dear Mama’ Special

Seen on the scene…

VH1’s Third Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms” Photos

VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms” brought celeb star power to L.A.’s Ace Hotel.

Seen on the scene were Diddy and his mom Janice Combs…

as well as the entire Combs brood and Diddy’s longtime love Cassie.

Colin Kaepernick also brought out his mom Teresa Kaepernick, dad Rick Kaepernick, and his girlfriend Nessa…

while Gabrielle Union’s date was her mom Theresa Union.

The Mother’s Day special hosted by Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony airs Monday, May 7 at 9/8c on VH1.

This year Diddy, Colin Kaepernick, and Gabby will honor their moms for their support throughout their careers. Additional honorees will be announced soon.

Will YOU be watching???