Pure Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Her Sneaker Game And Not Answering Her Phone On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross Stops By Desus & Mero For A Hilarious Interview

Desus & Mero‘s guests are getting more illustrious than ever, and on Thursday, Tracee Ellis Ross stopped by the VICELAND studio for a special episode.

The trio discuss everything from how well Diana Ross cooks bacon, to how intense the storyline of Blackish has gotten, to forming a band together. The interview even caps off with Tracee telling both Desus and Mero about themselves by looking at and touching their respective beards. These three have an amazing energy together, you don’t wanna miss this discussion.