Get Well: Joe Jackson’s Secret Seed Claims La Toya Jackson Has Suffered A Stroke

La Toya Jackson Facing Health Struggles According To Half-Sister

La Toya Jackson, the second eldest sister in the beloved Jackson family is going to need our prayers and good energy. Reportedly she’s suffered a stroke. Family members, half-sister Joh’Vonnie Jackson and her daughter, Yasmine shared the news on their Instagram stories.“Pray for my Aunt @LaToyaJacksonoffical, she had a stroke,” Yasmine wrote, while her mother said, “Praying for my sisters speedy recovery”.

We send all our love and support to @latoyajackson and the whole family. Get well soon Queen Toy! pic.twitter.com/HyOOhxHEfg — Jackson Dynasty (@JacksonDynasty_) May 3, 2018

Previously, Joh’Vonnie visited The Talk and discussed her connection to the Jackson family, how her dad lived a double life and meeting Katherine.

Latoya will be 62 on May 29th. So far reps for La Toya haven’t responded to the news from her family. Get well soon!