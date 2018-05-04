Congrats! Zoe Saldana Receives Her Own Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Zoe Saldana Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Riding off the high from her recent role in the wildly successful Avengers: Infinity War, Zoe Saldana is the latest celebrity to receive her very own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avatar star was honored with her own ceremony on May 3. The ceremony was attended by many friends, family members and colleagues, including fellow Guardians stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Producer and director James Cameron was also in attendance, noting that they were taking a break from shooting the Avatar sequels just for the event. Cameron and Saldana’s friend Mila Kunis both spoke at the ceremony, touching on the actress’ inspiration in huge sci-fi roles and her incredible character off-set.

Saldana, herself gave a very moving speech while accepting her star, and talks about how she took her dream into a reality through hard work and persistence. She said, “I’m a first-generation Latino and part of my culture is super superstitious. We rely on signs. If I would have followed in the footsteps of my forefathers and foremothers, I think I would have taken that as a sign and become a dentist or a psychologist. But thank God I decided to ignore it and pursue my dreams of becoming an actress.”

Congrats to Zoe Saldana on the major achievement!

You can watch the ceremony in full below: