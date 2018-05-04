Kick-Out: Slur-Spewin’ Hulk Hogan To Be Reinstated Into WWE After Offensive N-Word Use

Image via Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty

Hulk Hogan Soon To Be Reinstated In WWE

Of course he is…smh

According to TMZ, the previously banned Hulk Hogan is on the verge of being reinstated into the WWE.

For those who don’t remember, back in 2015 a video hit the ‘net that showed an unguarded Hulk firing off more n-words than cops patrolling the hood.

It’s reported that the folks at the WWE have “been in touch” and his return is imminent. However, all parties involved want to make sure that the return is “done the right way”.

We’re not sure what that means, but Hulk will have to show sensitivity to all of the Black fan who were highly offended at his racist rant.

Hogan recently spoke to the Boys & Girls Club about his use of the n-word.

So this “ban” was just…a n-word nap?