The New Power Trailer Only Just Reminded Us That La La Is Getting Thicker By The Minute

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

La La Stays Getting Thicker

Power is byke! The new season is hitting the streets on July 1st and the trailer is out. While that’s cause to celebrate, most of what anyone cared about is that La La looks totally different than she did back when she first popped up on the show. Yes, La La just continues to get Snicker thick and won’t stop. Whoo lawd.

Oh, you didn’t know. Let’s enjoy.

Let’s be clear….

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

Wavy 🌊🌊

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

Oscar Night 🤩 #oscars2018

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

Side 👀….

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

In those @lalaanthonycollection jeans 🍑click link in bio to shop

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    Continue Slideshow

    “Hi my name is….” 🤣🤷🏽‍♀️‼️ @dogpound

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #clivedavis #grammys

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    Move in Silence 🤫

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus