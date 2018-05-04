Wild Thoughts: DJ Khaled Gets Dragged For Admitting To Weight Watchers Freestyle Fasting His Fiancee’s Lady Parts
DJ Khaled Dragged For Admitting To Not Giving Nicole Tuck Oral Sex
An ooooooold interview of DJ Khaled is getting him dragged all the way back to his pre-SnapChat fame.
Early Friday a 2015 video started circulating on Twitter of DJ Khaled on “The Breakfast Club” telling Angela Yee that he “doesn’t go down” on his longtime love Nicole Tuck.
Why? Well because he’s the King of his household and he shouldn’t have to. Oral sex from her, however, is a requirement.
DJ Khaled: “If you holding it down for the woman, I feel the woman should praise and my way of praising is called ‘How was dinner? You like the house you living in?’ Naw, never, I don’t go down. Nah, hell nah. I don’t do that, I don’t do that! I put in that work, my work is great.
Angela Yee: “Now if she told you she don’t do that, is that okay?”
DJ Khaled: “Nah it’s not okay because I’m the Don, the King. I don’t do that. It’s different rules for men, we the King. It’s something that y’all might not wanna do or want to do but it gotta get done.”
WHAT?!
People are now encouraging Nicole to leave her selfish, self-serving fiance who can’t be bothered to please her because he’s clearly NOT the best.
Even Porn Hub got in on the joke.
We’re wondering if his longtime love’s lady parts aren’t part of the Weight Watchers ambassador’s meal plan. Will her Points Plus take her over your limit for the day, Khaled???
Do better, treat your Queen sir.
More DJ Khaled roasting on the flip.
Yup, people are convinced that Nicole’s attitude towards Khaled in videos like this make perfect sense.
People also think Nicole’s clearly cheating on her box allergic fiance.