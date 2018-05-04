With The Quickness: Roc Nation Has A Docuseries On The Way About Meek Mill’s Journey Through Criminal Justice

Roc Nation Is Already Making A Docuseries About Meek Mill

The hustle just doesn’t stop for Meek Mill, who has already set a deal with Amazon and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for a documentary. The series will be examining his tiring journey through the criminal justice system throughout the past decade. The six-part docuseries is targeted to premiere sometime in 2019.

The Philadelphia native, Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released from jail last month after serving almost five months for a probation violation— which happened when he popped a wheelie in an Instagram video without wearing a helmet.

The series will chronicle Meek’s rise to fame, along with his decade long battle with Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley, and the larger issue of high incarceration rates for people of color. Roc Nation is going to be producing the untitled project along with the Intellectual Property Group and documentary filmmaker Isaac Solotaroff.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” Mill said, according to Page Six. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Jay Z and Meek Mill will both serve as executive producers for the series, which will feature original music from Mill.

Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted said about the project, “We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented group of producers to bring Meek’s life story to light. Meek’s story of being incarcerated needs to be told and we will have incredible access that takes Prime members beyond the headlines and into his world.”