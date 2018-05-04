Hold Up Maury! Fame Thirsty Albino Adjacent Hussy Celina Powell Who Claimed Offset Fathered Fictitious Seed Is a FRAUD
Welp!
Hold Up Maury: Offset’s Batsh-t “BM” Celina Caught Lying About Baby — And She’s Fame Thirsty
Remember Celina Powell, the albino adjacent hussy that was claiming Offset fathered her fictitious seed? She was just caught slipping and her bestie spilled all the beans. Looks the Arizona iced-thot was using her friend named Paradise’s premature baby to get “clout online”,she even copied her original DNA test and case number, just photoshopping in Offsets government name in it.
WHO HAS TIME FOR THIS?? Shout out to Teatenders for doing this nasty chick’s dirty work.
Now TAG ALL of those bloggers and media outlets that fell for this TROLLs lies, POST THE TRUTH AS FAST AS YOU POSTED THAT LIE💁🏽 Let’s see how many of them actually do that tho🤷🏽♀️ And if she wants to keep lying, I’ll just get PARADISE to come clean about the whole thing, cause she’s not as desperate for attention as Celina is…smh…. Thanks to @highgirlchy for doing that undercover work and catching this fraud in the act😎👌🏾 #TeaTENDERS #CardiB #Offset …#CelinaPowell 🙄
Only because I see there’s still some slow mo-fo’s in the comments, and the Twitter RONIs are demanding that I make this 1 last post to shut y’all up….☝🏾😑 This is the friends paternity case. The same friend I was telling you guys about earlier, named Paradise that Celina was pretending was her baby at 1st, but Paradises baby is too pale to pull it off (hence the reason Celina made the pic of the baby black and white not color) So now Celina is using her other friends Mexican baby🤦🏽♀️ ….But THIS is who Celina got her paperwork from, if you look at the case # on Paradises form it says 2071-JV-1303 ….then look at Celina’s paperwork, it has the same …2017 JV 1303 on the corner of the form underneath the red mark she tried to cover it with but she missed a piece 🤷🏽♀️ Ok, now I’m DONE 😅 Continue to tag all the fools who really believed this FOOL had a baby by ANY of these rappers she’s lying on🙏🏾 #TeaTENDERS (Sidenote: I’m only posting this so all the blogs that come creeping on my page can see THE TRUTH and SHARE THAT instead of all these LIES) 😑
Cardi B reacted to the phone recording with Celina’s supposed friend outing all of her delusional thotful antics after the flip.