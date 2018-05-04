For The Barbz: Nicki Minaj Finally Dropped The Videos For “Chun-Li” And “Barbie Tingz” [Video]

Nicki Minaj Has Released The Visuals For Her Latest Singles

BARBZ REJOICE!

As promised, Nicki Minaj has finally unleashed the videos for most recent singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

Giovanni Bianco steered the “Barbie Tingz” production, and the visual is definitely reminiscent of your classic Nicki video. Steven Klein was the one who directed the video for “Chun-Li,” which is a lot darker and more artistic. Fans are able to get both sides of the coin here with these juxtaposing videos dropping at the same time.

Peep both of these fresh visuals below: