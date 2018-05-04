DAMN: Kendrick And The Rest Of TDE Teamed Up With Nike For Some Fuego Merch

TDE Is Partnering With Nike For Their Latest Merch Drop

The whole Top Dog Entertainment clan is going on tour together starting this month, and they’re doing pop-up shops in a good number of those cities.

Fans were already excited for the pop-ups, and then it was announced that the merch being sold would be in collaboration with Nike, which totally changed the game. It was a well-known fact that Kendrick Lamar and the footwear giant had dealings together with the first drop of his Cortez collaboration with the brand, but this apparel takes things to a whole new level.

Today is the day of the crew’s first pop-up shop in Vancouver, and also came with the reveal of some of the items we can expect from these brands teaming up.

The Nike Cortez Kenny III, which we saw Dave Free (TDE President) preview will be one of the products available via the SNKRS app following the tour’s kick off today in Canada. The merch that coincides with the Cortez’s will be available at 6 of the pop-up locations, which are listed below:

Blends in Los Angeles, California (May 9-13), Social Status in Houston, Texas (May 19-20), Concepts in New York City, New York (May 26-30), Bodega in Boston, Massachusetts (June 4-5), Livestock in Toronto, Canada (June 11-12) and Notre in Chicago, Illinois (June 14-15).