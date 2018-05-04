Jada Pinkett-Smith Talks With Will’s Ex-Wife About The Time They Cussed Each Other Out On New Show

Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Premiere “Red Table Talk” With Sheree Fletcher As Guest

Go Jada! Jada Pinkett-Smith just made her instagram debut and announced she’ll also be heading to Facebook Watch for her all new original show featuring her mom and daughter Willow called “Red Table Talk”. The series is set to premiere on May 5th and her hubby Will just revealed that a guest to the red table with be his ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.

It sounds like the ladies get REAL about bumping heads early on! This should be good.

Jada posted some of her own flick promoting the show’s premiere.

Will you be watching?