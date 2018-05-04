Jada Pinkett-Smith Talks With Will’s Ex-Wife About The Time They Cussed Each Other Out On New Show
Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Premiere “Red Table Talk” With Sheree Fletcher As Guest
Go Jada! Jada Pinkett-Smith just made her instagram debut and announced she’ll also be heading to Facebook Watch for her all new original show featuring her mom and daughter Willow called “Red Table Talk”. The series is set to premiere on May 5th and her hubby Will just revealed that a guest to the red table with be his ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.
It sounds like the ladies get REAL about bumping heads early on! This should be good.
Jada posted some of her own flick promoting the show’s premiere.
Instagram family, . @RedTableTalk is on its way, May 7th. This project has been an intense journey towards my healing and my need for more authenticity from within myself. This is the year of growth for me as I take terrifying steps towards my personal freedom thru experiences and discussions with my mother and daughter. My growth has also consisted of being a witness to @WillowSmith and my mother’s need for change in their lives without my judgement or opinion. It’s been a ride! . We aren’t the only 3 who sit at the table. We will also have celebrity guests who visit, as well as other family members. Will’s first wife, @ShereeFletcher, comes to talk about our journey of co- parenting @TreySmith0011. My son @c.syresmith visits the table. And @WillSmith and I share the Red Table with my mother and @WillowSmith as we discuss the journey of transitioning from a “marriage” to a life-partnership. We will discuss what that means, how we transitioned as a family, and how it has helped bring more ease and happiness to our family. . I’m putting it all on the Red Table while also giving permission to all those who are looking to be more… true to themselves… to do the same. It’s a process… that I’m looking so forward to experiencing with @Facebook and the @FacebookWatch community. . I came to Facebook Watch because the discussions and process can continue even after the airing of an episode. Each Weds after the Monday airings of #RedTableTalk, I will be having Facebook live conversations where we can engage in the process of growth together in real time. . We are all trying to figure out this thing called, Life. We are all searching for our peace and joy. I’m excited to have an opportunity where we can do it together. . Soon. Jada
Will you be watching?