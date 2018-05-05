Scene On The Scene: “Hidden Figure’s” Aldis Hodge Hosts Bulleit Whiskey’s Launch Of New Initiative To Support Emerging Artists

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Aldis Hodge and Harmonia Rosales celebrate the national launch of Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions in the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Lounge at Frieze New York on May 3, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Bulleit)

Buleitt Whiskey Recognizes New Artists Work In Latest Campaign

He’s made a name for himself on the big screen, appearing in films like “Hidden Figures” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

But Aldis Hodge is a man of many talents. The thespian is also an accomplished watchmaker and painter who made his debut earlier this year at the L.A. Art Show. Hodge has partnered with Bulleitt Whiskey to highlight the work of emerging artists in the bourbon’s new campaign, “Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions.”

Bulleitt celebrated the new initiative in style with a launch Thursday at the Frieze Art Fair in NYC, complete with a “Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions” Whiskey Lounge where Hodge created a painting in homage to Buleitt’s signature bottle. Other artists, Tara McPherson and Taylor McKimens, also contributed art that reflected their impressions of the Buleitt bottle. Following the launch at Freize, the artists, their guests and other VIPs sat down for an intimate celebration dinner at Row House on Harlem’s Restaurant Row, that featured a Bulleit infused menu and Bulleit specialty cocktails.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Aldis Hodge celebrates the national launch of Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions in the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Lounge at Frieze New York on May 3, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Bulleit)

The actor, who is in the middle of shooting new film “What Men Want” with Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan, is an entirely a self taught artist – and got his start in the arts while still a toddler by by painting his mom’s couch.

“For me, esthetic painting has always been an outlet,” Hodge said. “I’ve never really been great with people. I’ve never been great with communication. Art has always been my language, in different forms, to help me be comfortable and help me explore the world and explore myself.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the night out:

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Entertainment, On the Party Scene, Out and About

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus