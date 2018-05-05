Scene On The Scene: “Hidden Figure’s” Aldis Hodge Hosts Bulleit Whiskey’s Launch Of New Initiative To Support Emerging Artists

Buleitt Whiskey Recognizes New Artists Work In Latest Campaign

He’s made a name for himself on the big screen, appearing in films like “Hidden Figures” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

But Aldis Hodge is a man of many talents. The thespian is also an accomplished watchmaker and painter who made his debut earlier this year at the L.A. Art Show. Hodge has partnered with Bulleitt Whiskey to highlight the work of emerging artists in the bourbon’s new campaign, “Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions.”

Bulleitt celebrated the new initiative in style with a launch Thursday at the Frieze Art Fair in NYC, complete with a “Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions” Whiskey Lounge where Hodge created a painting in homage to Buleitt’s signature bottle. Other artists, Tara McPherson and Taylor McKimens, also contributed art that reflected their impressions of the Buleitt bottle. Following the launch at Freize, the artists, their guests and other VIPs sat down for an intimate celebration dinner at Row House on Harlem’s Restaurant Row, that featured a Bulleit infused menu and Bulleit specialty cocktails.

The actor, who is in the middle of shooting new film “What Men Want” with Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan, is an entirely a self taught artist – and got his start in the arts while still a toddler by by painting his mom’s couch.

“For me, esthetic painting has always been an outlet,” Hodge said. “I’ve never really been great with people. I’ve never been great with communication. Art has always been my language, in different forms, to help me be comfortable and help me explore the world and explore myself.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the night out: