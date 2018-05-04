That Was Fast: Star Quits Complex’s ‘Everyday Struggle’ After Replacing Joe Budden
- By Bossip Staff
After taking the reins on “Everyday Struggle” from Joe Budden, Troi Torain a.k.a. Star is out.
The radio host/audacious antagonizer announced today that he’s leaving after a little less than four months.
The news was shared on his Instagram and in a YouTube video where he shared that he feels no malice towards The Complex staff and praised the production team.
“Yes I got my release today,” said Star. “I’m not gonna talk too much about that because again there’s no malice in my heart, I just wanted a release.”
Hmmmm, someone’s choosing their words carefully.
