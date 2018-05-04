That Was Fast: Star Quits Complex’s ‘Everyday Struggle’ After Replacing Joe Budden

Star Quits “Everyday Struggle”

After taking the reins on “Everyday Struggle” from Joe Budden, Troi Torain a.k.a. Star is out.

The radio host/audacious antagonizer announced today that he’s leaving after a little less than four months.

The news was shared on his Instagram and in a YouTube video where he shared that he feels no malice towards The Complex staff and praised the production team.

“Yes I got my release today,” said Star. “I’m not gonna talk too much about that because again there’s no malice in my heart, I just wanted a release.”

Hmmmm, someone’s choosing their words carefully.

Why do YOU think Star left “Everyday Struggle”???