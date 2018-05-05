Exclusive: “Saints & Sinners” Star Dawn Halfkenny Talks Season 3 Drama

“Saints & Sinners” Airs Sundays At 9 P.M. On Bounce TV

The new season of “Saints & Sinners” is back and full of scandal.

That’s according to its star Dawn Halfkenny, who said the characters in the city of Cypress were in for a reckoning in the new season of Bounce TV’s gospel drama.

“This season of ‘Saints & Sinners’ is the first season and the second season multiplied by 10,” Halfkenny told us.

The show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the people revolving around the Greater Hope Baptist Church, where backstabbing, deception and dirty laundry coming to light is the order of the day. “Saints & Sinners” is the number one show on Bounce TV, and boasts a roster of stars that includes Clifton Powell, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Robin Givens, Demetria McKinney and Karlie Redd.

Halfkenny plays Angela, the street smart church secretary who is trying to shed the secrets of her past, but can’t stop prying into those of everyone else’s.

“Viewers were able to understand that she came from a broken past,” Halfkenny said of Angela’s journey on the show. “She was a dancer. She was on drugs. But we’ll see her open up more.”

She added: “She’s trying to secure the bag, because she doesn’t want to end up back in that lifestyle.”

The West Virginia born, Texas raised beauty said viewers will learn more about Angela and why she behaves the way that she does, and said Pastor Johnson will take her under his wing and help her to try to do better.

“The viewers can expect for her to be in everyone’s business,” Halfkenny said.”She always makes sure that she covers her tracks. She makes sure that she’s always well taken care of, and she doesn’t care what she has to do to do it.”

When she’s not on set, Halfkenny said she’s putting the finishing touches on her memoir about her life with her mom, who passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.

“As of now, I’m thinking (the title will be) ‘Love is a Journey’” she said. “I was raised the only child, and that was my best friend. She would always say she was my number one fan. I feel like its the perfect story to share. We are entering into a place where so many people are getting diagnosed. I wanted to share my story and help people to hold on to their strength and continue to press forward.”