Trey Songz Has Reportedly Been Cleared Of All Domestic Violence Charges

Trey Songz Is Off The Hook In Misdemeanor

Trey Songz is off the hook in his domestic violence case, according to reports from TMZ.

The Los Angeles City Attorney rejected the case on Friday and will not slap the singer with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, citing insufficient evidence. The news comes less than a month after the District Attorney said the singer would not face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting a woman, and later passed the case onto the City Attorney’s office.

Andrea Buera claimed that Songz assaulted her at a Hollywood Hills party, apparently because he was mad that she was talking to another guy. She claimed Trey beat her so badly she suffered a concussion and even vomited, and this went down during NBA All-Star weekend in back February.

But Trey’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to the Los Angeles Police Department that completely contradicted the woman’s story of the events.